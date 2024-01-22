Organics Waste Disposal Sites Launch Across RDCK

Three organics waste disposal sites are opening across the RDCK starting today.

As of January 22nd the Grohman Narrows, Ootischenia and Salmo facilities will start accepting organic waste from customers.

The Creston Landfill has been accepting organic waste since opening in June of 2022.

Organic waste creates significant problems for local landfills and specific disposal sites will help the RDCK keep organics out.

Customers that bring in their organics with mixed waste can dispose of one container of separated organic waste for free to incentivize separating organics from the rest of their garbage.

Otherwise they can bring in organic waste by the container and only be charged $2.50 for the first four.