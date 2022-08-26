Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada Expedition

(Image: David and his solar-powered trike outside of Bounce Radio)

A Sustainable Development Promoter and Peace Advocate rolled through Nelson this past Wednesday, August 24th, as part of his cross-country tour of Canada on a solar-powered trike.

David Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal has taken him all across the USA. Ligouy says he recently began this leg of his journey at Peace-Arch in Vancouver on his trike, with roughly 5000km ahead as he travels Highway 3 to Montreal where the COP-15 biodiversity conference takes place in December.

Ligouy’s four-stage Don't Bank the Bomb; Bank the Climate initiative aims to raise $250,000 to secure 8000 electric bicycle kits for Mexico.

“Mexico they want to do an open source electrical kit and they want to make 50 million of them. If you make 50 million of them you’re going to reduce by 35% greenhouse gases just in Mexico. But you’re also going to fight obesity, air-pollution and congestion….”

“You have tipping points: social tipping points, economical tipping points that doesn’t help ecological tipping points and also democratic tipping points. So what we want to do: Just look to Sustainable Development Goals Mexico and see our biggest problem is violence against women. Two women out of three have domestic violence. Six women out of 10 they are single mothers; they have economical problems, social problems. So what they want is to have micro-mobility, and like Kootenay; accelerate their daily transportation as they can bring their kids to school, get to work and be healthy. That’s why these women they send me here to cross Canada. First USA from West Coast and now they want me to cross Canada from one coast to the next coast and we need to raise $25,000 to start step one.” adds Ligouy

A 2019 Emissions Gap Report by the United Nations Environment Program estimates that global greenhouse gas emissions would continue to increase even with compliance of the Paris Agreement’s Nationally Determined Contributions, due to the slow implementation of climate policy. Furthermore, the transportation sector accounts for 20% of energy-related GHG emissions from G20 countries, increasing the need to accelerate mitigation polices to the transport sector in emerging economies such as Mexico. Mexico's Nationally Determined Contributions aim to reduce 18% of the transport sector emissions in relation to the baseline in 2030 and target achieving zero emissions from new motorcycles, cars and buses by 2050.

Ligouy explains he met somebody near the very start of his journey who helped upgrade his then-regular tricycle into something that actually travel the world:

“He designed the first solar-wind-power trike of the world and he went to Argentina with it in 2012. It’s not new, so I was very impressed…. I invented my panel; I can orientate it towards the sun and so we rebuilt the bike together….”

The solar-powered trike travels 30/kmph and is especially efficient as it uses very little material. The French peace advocate received the 2017 Nobel Piece Prize through the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, in-person in Oslo, Norway.

Stay tuned to Afternoons with Alex on Bounce Radio to hear more from our discussion with David Ligouy.