Penticton Leads Playoff Series Over Trail Smoke Eaters 2-0


The Trail Smoke Eaters are back on home ice tomorrow, April 4th, for game three in their Playoff Series with Penticton.

The Smokies fell to the defending BCHL champions 8-2 on Friday and 8-4 Saturday giving The Vees a 2-0 series lead.

Click here to read what Trail Smoke Eaters Coach and GM Tim Fragle had to say last week.

