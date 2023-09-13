Plane Performs Emergency Landing on Highway 6 Near Salmo
Salmo RCMP says a plane performed an emergency landing on a highway yesterday, September 12th 2023.
A member of the public reported a small plane parked on the side of Highway 6 near Salmo at 9AM on Tuesday.
An officer arrived on scene and found the pilot close by, who explained that the aircraft suffered a catastrophic engine failure and an emergency landing was attempted along the road.
The plane’s engine was noticeably damaged but the plane and pilot were unharmed.
The aircraft was later towed away.
