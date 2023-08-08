Police Respond to Arson Fire, Man Arrested at Music Festival
(Image provided by Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue)
Saturday night, August 5th, saw RCMP and Kootenay Boundary fire crews respond to a Canadian Pacific trestle bridge fully engulfed.
The bridge in Genelle, north of Lower China Creek Road, saw extensive damage to the rail system and bridge estimated to cost one-million dollars.
The fire was determined to be intentionally set.
Both Canadian Pacific Rail Police and RCMP are investigating and anyone with relative information should call police.
RCMP says a 45-year old Vancouver man was recently arrested after police were notified by Salmo music festival security that a large amount of drugs were being sold.
Police caught word on July 25th and were directed to a Recreational Vehicle where over $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized.
The investigation is ongoing.
