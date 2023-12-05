Possession of Stolen Loaded Handgun sees Duo Arrested in Robson

Castlegar RCMP says two Robson residents have been arrested after being found in possession of a stolen loaded handgun.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday, November 30th, at a property in the 3600-block of Robson's Broadwater Road.

A male and female were taken into custody and the loaded handgun found by police was reported stolen after a break and enter in Krestova back on April 24th.

A 42-year old, Laurence Mckay, has been held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court yesterday, December 4th.

Mckay is formally charged with Careless Use or Storage of a Firearm, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Possess Firearm without a Licence and/or Registration, Possession of Restricted Weapon with Ammunition, Possession of Weapon Obtained Through an Offence and Possession of a Firearm Contrary to an Order.

The second suspect, 43-year old Serena Phillips, was released on conditions ahead of her April 3rd court appearance.

Phillips is charged with Careless Use or Storage of a Firearm, Possess Firearm without a Licence and/or Registration, Possession of Restricted Weapon with Ammunition, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm.