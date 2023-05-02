Preparation Encouraged amid Rising Water in Boundary, Kootenay Lake

(Click any of the below hyperlinks to be directed to resources)

Prepare for flooding: That's the warning to Boundary residents from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

The warm temperatures and the chance of heavy rain this week means water levels are expected to rise.

District officials say the area is trending toward the same situation as 2018.

Residents should stay clear of fast-flowing watercourses and be weary that river and creek banks could be unstable.

The City of Grand Forks says provincial resources are poised ahead of high river levels.

The equipment arrived over the weekend and could be proactively deployed later this week alongside the City's own materials, at strategic locations not already protected by flood defences.

Downtown dike construction is nearing the final stretch and Riverside storm water pumps are set for commissioning beginning tomorrow, May 3rd.

The City is monitoring weather conditions, as is the RDKB, and yesterday's meeting with the Regional District prepared further requests to the province.

The Kootenay Lake Board of Control says the spring-rise for lake water levels is officially underway as well.

Bounce Radio caught up with Fortis BC’s Nicole Brown:

“Normally we can control the lake levels through our dam structures, specifically Corra Linn Dam, but there becomes a point where Grohman Narrows forms a physical restriction of water flowing out of the lake so it’s out of our control during that time…. There’s (also) a few other dams that play a role in that….”

“I do encourage residents and businesses along Kootenay Lake to keep a close eye on lake levels over this period just to know what impact it might have on their property and be prepared. People can sign up for emergency notifications on floods and other local emergencies on the RDCK website, and for information ongoing about lake levels they can check out Fortis BC….” adds Brown

The forecast is a three to four feet rise in Kootenay Lake over this next week.