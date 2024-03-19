Prescribed Burn Underway for Deer Park Mountain

The Southeast Fire Centre says main ignitions are set to kick off today, March 19th, for the Deer Park Mountain ecosystem restoration burn.

Blacklining operations were carried out successfully and up to 450-hectares of land are set to burn over a period of between two and five days.

The site is located roughly 30 kilometres northwest of Castlegar and helicopter support is expected to be visible from surrounding communities.

Smoke may be visible for those around Deer Park, Renata and Castlegar, as well as motorists travelling along Highway-6.

Key goals of this prescribed burn include:

Help restore forest health and properly functioning open forest conditions

Address forest health issues associated with overly dense tree stands

Reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area

Bounce Radio News will have more to follow.