Prolific Offender Arrested in Creston

Known prolific offender Briaden Rosch has been arrested in Creston.

Creston RCMP and Bylaws executed a Search Warrant last Wednesday, September 6th, at 1816 Ash Street.

Rosch was one of the individuals inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident on multiple warrants from around BC.

Charges before the courts:

- 4 counts of Robbery (Langley, BC).

- Breach of Release Order (Grand Forks)

- Robbery (Grand Forks)

- Possess Weapon for Purpose Dangerous to the Public (Grand Forks)

- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (Grand Forks)

- Possession of Firearm in a Vehicle (Grand Forks)

- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Grand Forks)

- Possession of Stolen Property (Grand Forks)

- 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property (Abbotsford)

- 2 counts of Resisting Arrest (Abbotsford)

- 2 counts of Flight from Police (Abbotsford)

- 2 counts of Driving While Prohibited (Abbotsford)

- Assault (Abbotsford)

- Breach of Release Order (Creston)

- Flight from Police (Creston)

- Dangerous Operation of Conveyance (Creston)

- Drive while Prohibited (Creston)

“This was a great example of a collaborative effort between the Creston RCMP and Bylaw Services that led to the safe execution of a Search Warrant following numerous complaints from the Public. Briaden Rosch was believed to be hiding in the Creston area for the past few weeks. Bringing him back into custody and removing him from the Valley was one of our highest priorities, and we are grateful that this is now the case. As has been the trend for several months now, our Officers will continue to focus on reducing crime by enhancing policing measures against prolific offenders and problem residences within our Valley.” says Creston RCMP Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Brandon Buliziuk

Rosch has been remanded into a Provincial Correctional Facility until his next court appearance.