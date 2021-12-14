iHeartRadio
Provincial Events, Fairs and Festival Funding Hits Kootenays

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in provincial funding is hitting events, fairs and festivals across the Kootenays.

This as the province is funding 680 total events across BC with $30-million total in one time grants through the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund program.

Here’s a rundown of some of our local recipients:

  • Grand Forks and District Fall Fair 2022: $11,515
  • Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament: $25,000
  • Canada Rock Fest (Grand Forks) Music Festival: $250,000
  • Elephant Mountain Literary Festival (Nelson): $6000
  • Nelson Harvest Festival – A Community Celebration: $7260
  • Nelson International Mural Festival: $41,528
  • Kootenay Open Sky Film Festival (Nelson, Rossland, Fernie and Revelstoke): $18,440
  • Rock Creek and Boundary Fall Fair: $58,000
  • Between The Peaks (Rossland): $65,300
  • Blizzard Music Festival (Rossland): $18,000
  • Canada Cup #3 and #4 (Rossland): $6153
  • Shambhala Music Festival (Salmo): $250,000
  • 2022 Open BC Club Curling Championships (Trail): $7850
  • Arts & Music in the Park (Trail): $6334
  • Tiny Lights Festival (Ymir): $35,060
