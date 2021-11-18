Provincial Tech Funding Hits Selkirk College

Selkirk College is one of 20 institutions across BC receiving up to $150,000 worth of technology and trades equipment upgrades.

Upgraded equipment will be available at both the 10th Street and Silver King campuses in Nelson, plus the Castlegar and Trail campuses.

Programs include Digital Fabrication and Design, Geographic Information Systems, Fine Wood Working, Milling and machining, Nursing, Welding and more.

Read the full release here.