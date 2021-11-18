Provincial Tech Funding Hits Selkirk College
Selkirk College is one of 20 institutions across BC receiving up to $150,000 worth of technology and trades equipment upgrades.
Upgraded equipment will be available at both the 10th Street and Silver King campuses in Nelson, plus the Castlegar and Trail campuses.
Programs include Digital Fabrication and Design, Geographic Information Systems, Fine Wood Working, Milling and machining, Nursing, Welding and more.
Read the full release here.
Castlegar Council Talks Bear Activity, Violation Tickets, moreGarbage remains the number one local animal attractant and Councillors like Dan Rye are keen to see that change.
Nelson Council Discusses Third Quarter Financial UpdateExpenses are reportedly on track and some Revenue Variances are expected to be resolved by year end. Taxes came in as expected, showing a 2.4% increase over last year factoring in the 1.75% increase, plus new construction.
Sidewalk Cafe Discussions Return to Nelson Council ChambersThis follows a recent request from the Nelson Chamber. The amendment proposes fees are waived for the structures unless they choose to temporarily expand the patio size, when permitted between July and October.
RCMP: Search for Rossland Area Man ContinuesSergeant Mike Wicentowich tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that both Rossland and South Columbia Search and Rescue crews searched the RED Mountain area over this past weekend
Nelson Police Department Presents Darwin Award NominationsThe Darwin Awards Committee is reportedly taking nominations all year round.
City of Grand Forks and Osoyoos Indian Band Partner to Provide HousingThe Osoyoos Indian Band will lead efforts as up to 10 houses in North Ruckle are moved and another 10 modular houses are constructed in three potential areas elsewhere.
Castlegar Council Discusses Proposed Cut BlockA letter directed to Councillor Sue-Heaton Shetstobitoff expressed concern on a proposed 40-hectare cut block east of Castlegar above Highway 3 in Cai-Creek.
Rossland Council Forwards Proposed Pickleball Courts to Master PlanThe Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore following City Council’s Regular Meeting, November 1st.
Regional Climate Collaboration Discussed in Nelson Council ChambersThe discussion came up as part of The Nelson Chamber of Commerce's Business Community Update to Council on October 26th. The Chamber's Executive Director was also supportive of Logtenberg's suggestion.