RCMP Explosives Unit Called out to Passmore Property
Last Monday, July 10th, saw Nelson Rural RCMP respond to a report of dynamite inside of a U-Haul van on a property in Passmore.
The van had been left on a lot in the 3000-block of Easy Road for several days and property care-takers observed what they believed to be dynamite with blasting caps.
RCMP attended and confirmed the items were dynamite, likely from the 1970's, and the vehicle and evidence were consequently seized.
This after The E-Division RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit arrived to assist.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details should contact police.
-
Temporary Service Interruption Hits Slocan Community Health Centre EREmergency services will be unavailable until 8AM tomorrow, July 20th. Until that time patients can instead go to the Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.
-
Implementation of New Castlegar Waste Management System Draws NearEmilie teBulte is Castlegar’s Solid Waste and Organics Ambassador, a community contact person for anyone with questions regarding this new program.
-
Nelson City Council Discusses Permitting Natural BurialsA motion before council to create said plan next year also included consideration for green burials, which saw Councillor Rik Logtenberg take discussions on an alternative route.
-
Castlegar Forecaster Speaks to June Weather, Summer PredictionsLast month was 2.5 degrees warmer than average with a mean monthly temperature of 19.3 degrees. Ellis predicts above or near normal temperatures through August.
-
Category One Campfire Ban Takes Effect Across BCCategory one bans prohibit any fire no larger than half a metre high by half a metre wide. Category two and three fire bans were already in place for the Southeast Fire Centre.
-
RDCK Shifts Engagement Process for Climate Action EffortsEngagement meetings were postponed earlier and moving forward a mix of both in-person and online opportunities will allow residents to influence the proposed plan. The four-year guidance plan for climate action would focus on identifying supports to reflect the diverse needs of RDCK residents.
-
Nelson Lions Park Playground Upgrades Proposed to City CouncilThe Nelson Lions Club was established in 1945. Project input into the design is welcomed and a committee is being put together for those that are interested.
-
Nelson City Council Briefed on Community Wildfire Resiliency PlanThe plan and its 33 recommendations have not yet been adopted but Council had a number of questions on both local and provincial fire practices.
-
Castlegar Airport Sees 97 Percent Reliability Through MayMay recorded 97% reliability with 66% load factor. An underground fuel tank is set to be removed to support phase one of the apron expansion project.