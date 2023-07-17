RCMP Explosives Unit Called out to Passmore Property

Last Monday, July 10th, saw Nelson Rural RCMP respond to a report of dynamite inside of a U-Haul van on a property in Passmore.

The van had been left on a lot in the 3000-block of Easy Road for several days and property care-takers observed what they believed to be dynamite with blasting caps.

RCMP attended and confirmed the items were dynamite, likely from the 1970's, and the vehicle and evidence were consequently seized.

This after The E-Division RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit arrived to assist.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with details should contact police.