RCMP Investigate Drug Psychosis, Motorcycle Thefts and Impairments

Trail RCMP have issued a warning about the volatility of street drugs after a Nelson woman went into a drug induced psychosis.

Police say the 36-year-old thought she was taking cocaine and side effects included paranoia before she ran onto a busy downtown street while the officer was trying to calm her down.

She was taken into custody and then to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich says it’s risky to take street drugs because of their unknown contents:

“The police are dealing with some extraordinary situations in the new era of decriminalization. Though it may appear obvious to most, drugs purchased from illegitimate sources are dangerous and can lead to death,” he stated

Trail RCMP also issued a 24-hour drivers license suspension to a 26-year old Fruitvale man.

Police say he was pulled over while speeding on Hwy 3B in Fruitvale after leaving a local establishment at about 11PM on Saturday, April 15th.

He was found to be impaired by a drug.

Earlier that evening Trail RCMP responded to a single vehicle incident on Hwy 3B near Genelle.

Police say a car rolled down a steep embankment, crashed into trees and caught on fire.

A 49-year-old man who suffered minor injuries was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital after failing a road-side breathalyzer.

RCMP state that charges will be recommended to prosecutors and a court date has been set for July 20th.

Trail RCMP are also trying to find two blue Yamaha off-road motorcycles stolen from Glacier Edge Motorsports on Hwy 3B in Fruitvale.

Police believe the machines were taken between 4:19 and 6:22AM on Saturday, April 15th.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage. They have already taken evidence, examined the scene and say two suspects in a grey truck appear to be involved.

Sgt. Wicentowich says solving this crime is a priority:

“Trail RCMP and the business owner would like to recover the two stolen motorcycles worth over $22,000. This is a local small business, and this theft has hit them hard financially.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about how to find the two suspects are asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566 and speak with an investigator.