RCMP Sergeant Speaks to Attack on City Worker in Grand Forks

(Image provided by RCMP)

A 41-year old man with no fixed address is scheduled to appear in court tomorrow, October 4th, following an attack on a City worker downtown Grand Forks on Sunday, October 1st.

Police responded at 5:36PM to a 911 call from a Community Safety Officer regarding a man who had tried attacking him with a knife at Gyro Park.

Grand Forks RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler says the suspect at times chased the Community Safety Officer with a knife, but he was able to escape unharmed:

“The male then turned his aggression towards a city truck, took out a golf club and damaged the truck by breaking out the windows and smashing the body. Officers were quick to arrive on scene and located the male in the park and he was taken into custody without incident.”

“We’re very fortunate that the Community Safety Officer does wear a bodycam and it’s extremely helpful footage as it is an accurate representation of exactly what happened. Even with that we are still seeking anyone who may have witnesses or saw this event to come forward and give us a statement.”

The truck damage is estimated to cost $5000.

“He (the victim) is a liaison to the transient homeless population, he serves in a bylaw capacity and is a Community Safety Officer…. He was on duty at the time of the incident.” says the Sergeant

Andre Robert Conn has been charged with one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and one count of Mischief to Property.

Approved charges may be modified or additional charges may be added once the investigation is fully complete.

“Mr. Conn is well known to the police and has had previous run-ins with us of late too, of which he will also face charges on those matters.” adds Peppler

“We are very relieved that no one was hurt in this attack and credit the Community Safety Officer for his swift actions in keeping himself from being injured or worse…. While attacks like this are not common, they are a reminder of the dangers that people who work in the public can face.”

Witnesses can contact the Grand Forks RCMP Detachment at 250-442-8288.