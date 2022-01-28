RCMP Suspects Arson in Grand Forks Business Blaze

Arson is suspected in Thursday's fire that destroyed a family business in Grand Forks.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RCMP Sergeant Darryl Peppler this week who suspects the blaze was suspicious in nature:

“At 5AM we received a report of a structure fire in the 6400 block of Highway 3 and my officer attended along with fire personal and ambulance to find a shop fully-engulfed in flames. The fire personal did an excellent job in knocking it down and preventing it from spreading to other houses and shops and the fire was contained to that one shop.”

“…. Investigation has determined that there was an accelerant used and therefore we are treating it as suspicious and have engaged in a criminal investigation…. At this time we do not have suspects however we are reviewing video footage and cameras in the neighbourhood….”

The GoFundMe page for The Tire Wire alleges that a suspect entered the family business with a large gas can and a bag of accelerants. The page also says that the blaze melted the siding of the house where the owner resides just 30-feet away and destroyed at least two vehicles.

Grand Forks RCMP encourages other businesses to invest in surveillance technology and any relative information should go straight to the detachment.