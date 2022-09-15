RDCK Hears Back on Library Alternative Approval Processes
Now for the latest on the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s proposal to expand library services to both Electoral Areas G and E.
At least 567 electoral response forms prevented the RDCK Board from proceeding in the alternative approval process to expand Nelson’s library services to Area E and communities like Blewett and Balfour.
The move would have provided free library membership to Area E residents like those living in Nelson.
On the other hand, zero responses were returned for Area G.
These results will go to the RDCK Board of Directors on September 22nd and if approved, the Salmo Valley Public Library will now service communities like Ymir and Nelway.
This new bylaw would provide funding to the Salmo Library through 145 Area G properties.
