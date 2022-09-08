iHeartRadio
Choose your station
24°C

Static Links

Instagram

RDCK Issues Evacuation Alert for Birchdale and Fry Creek area

RDCK_logo

The RDCK has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Birchdale and Fry Creek area due to the Fry Creek Wildfire.

The boat access-only community located northeast of Kaslo is on the East shore of Kootenay Lake in Electoral Area D. Impacted residences include the following addresses and Property Identification Numbers:

  • 138 BIRCHDALE WAY
  • 200 BIRCHDALE WAY
  • 006-438-521 PID
  • 007-093-951 PID
  • 016-077-989 PID
  • 016-429-079 PID
  • 016-077-938 PID
  • 016-077-920 PID
  • 016-077-971 PID
  • 018-874-037 PID
  • 023-193-859 PID
  • 024-677-973 PID
  • 024-384-321 PID
  • 027-545-491 PID

The Fry Creek Wildfire’s ignition date is August 25th and is located roughly 15 kilometres north of Kaslo. While smoke is preventing an accurate map of the fire; the size is estimated to be 150 hectares and burning in steep and inoperable terrain.

The blaze is particularly visible at night and has grown over the last few days, moving onto the south side of the Fry Creek Drainage with yesterday’s winds, September 7th.

Today’s actions include suppression planning such as assessing a defensible line above the Small Fry Creek drainage. Air-tankers are laying retardant on the south flank of the fire to slow any downslope movement.

12