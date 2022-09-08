RDCK Issues Evacuation Alert for Birchdale and Fry Creek area

The RDCK has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Birchdale and Fry Creek area due to the Fry Creek Wildfire.

The boat access-only community located northeast of Kaslo is on the East shore of Kootenay Lake in Electoral Area D. Impacted residences include the following addresses and Property Identification Numbers:

138 BIRCHDALE WAY

200 BIRCHDALE WAY

006-438-521 PID

007-093-951 PID

016-077-989 PID

016-429-079 PID

016-077-938 PID

016-077-920 PID

016-077-971 PID

018-874-037 PID

023-193-859 PID

024-677-973 PID

024-384-321 PID

027-545-491 PID

The Fry Creek Wildfire’s ignition date is August 25th and is located roughly 15 kilometres north of Kaslo. While smoke is preventing an accurate map of the fire; the size is estimated to be 150 hectares and burning in steep and inoperable terrain.

The blaze is particularly visible at night and has grown over the last few days, moving onto the south side of the Fry Creek Drainage with yesterday’s winds, September 7th.

Today’s actions include suppression planning such as assessing a defensible line above the Small Fry Creek drainage. Air-tankers are laying retardant on the south flank of the fire to slow any downslope movement.