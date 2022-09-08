RDCK Issues Evacuation Alert for Birchdale and Fry Creek area
The RDCK has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Birchdale and Fry Creek area due to the Fry Creek Wildfire.
The boat access-only community located northeast of Kaslo is on the East shore of Kootenay Lake in Electoral Area D. Impacted residences include the following addresses and Property Identification Numbers:
- 138 BIRCHDALE WAY
- 200 BIRCHDALE WAY
- 006-438-521 PID
- 007-093-951 PID
- 016-077-989 PID
- 016-429-079 PID
- 016-077-938 PID
- 016-077-920 PID
- 016-077-971 PID
- 018-874-037 PID
- 023-193-859 PID
- 024-677-973 PID
- 024-384-321 PID
- 027-545-491 PID
The Fry Creek Wildfire’s ignition date is August 25th and is located roughly 15 kilometres north of Kaslo. While smoke is preventing an accurate map of the fire; the size is estimated to be 150 hectares and burning in steep and inoperable terrain.
The blaze is particularly visible at night and has grown over the last few days, moving onto the south side of the Fry Creek Drainage with yesterday’s winds, September 7th.
Today’s actions include suppression planning such as assessing a defensible line above the Small Fry Creek drainage. Air-tankers are laying retardant on the south flank of the fire to slow any downslope movement.
-
Trail RCMP Details Tuesday Serious Motor IncidentTrail and Greater District RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Emergency Health Services responded at 6:10PM, September 6th, to a serious collision between two vehicles in the 3000-block of Highway 3B.
-
Boundary Museum to be Showcased at G20 YEA Summit in GermanyDelegate to October’s Summit, Forager Education, will include the Boundary Museum in a showcase of what BC heritage is doing to build a stronger future together.
-
City Council Approves Secured Funding for Nelson Arts CouncilBlack says murals are targeted for walls and spaces that could use the brightening up; not heritage sites. One bonus to funded murals has been eliminating local graffiti, as just one mural has been defaced to date and tools are in place to mitigate any damage.
-
Castlegar Council Hears Update on Bear ActivityThe City of Castlegar is the tenth BC municipality to obtain official Bear Smart status.
-
Friday Grass Fire Extinguished in NelsonFire officials caught word at 1:15PM and took control after the initial flame front was knocked down with fire extinguishers.
-
KISS Founder Reflects on Overdose Awareness Day, Local VigilThe Kootenay Insurrection for Safe Supply Founder claims the government knows how to fix this crisis, yet the onus has fallen on impacted communities. Next on Griffith’s list is developing a pilot to offer a safe supply compassion club in Nelson.
-
Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, moreIn one instance Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.
-
Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada ExpeditionDavid Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal saw him roll through Nelson this past Wednesday on a solar-powered trike.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.