RDCK Open Houses Seek Feedback on Climate Action Plan

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has entered a new phase for public engagement towards their climate action plan.

Twenty climate action open houses are planned across the region, building on insight already received through past public engagement.

Sustainability Planner Paris Marshall Smith says it's important that people have their say:

“We’re hoping to hear from everybody. The reason for that is that this is a plan that represents residents of the RDCK. This is a plan that is intended to be rurally focused, to celebrate our rural communities and to create a pathway forward that we can all get excited about.”

Smith speaks to what they've heard so far:

“There is a desire from people to work together and there is excitement about how do we find actions that support adaptation that support community resilience. We are finding that there are common themes, a desire to work towards clean air, clean water, a future for our children….”

The RDCK’s Sustainability Planner adds that Open Houses run for three hours each:

“The design is intended to offer people an opportunity to drop in, at any point during those three hours and come and see the proposed actions of the draft climate action plan. Offer their ideas, talk to staff, provide feedback, talk about what they’d like to see in their communities….”

Public engagement has been ongoing for at least three months, but efforts are ramping up due to increased community interest.

Open Houses are held in different communities all across the region through October 25th, but feedback can also be provided online.