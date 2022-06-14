RDCK Rescinds Duhamel Creek Evacuation Alert
The RDCK’s Emergency Operation Centre has removed the Evacuation Alert impacting 164 properties in the community of Six Mile in Electoral Area F.
Water levels have reportedly dropped and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the Flood Watch Advisory to a High Streamflow Advisory for the entire region.
Duhamel Creek area residents are asked to remain vigilant and prepare for the Alert to be reactivated, citing the potential for surprise storms in the forecast, increased snowmelt and concerns over the current state of Duhamel Creek’s orphan dike.
