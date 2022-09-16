RDCK Rescinds Evacuation Alerts for Fry Creek Wildfire

The RDCK has removed an Evacuation Alert around the Fry Creek Wildfire by recommendation from the BC Wildfire Service.

The Fry Creek Wildfire is estimated to be 900 hectares and is currently no longer threatening the area.

Evacuation Alerts were introduced last Thursday, September 8th and Friday, September 9th, to part of Johnsons Landing south of Gar Creek, including the Fry Creek area and community of Birchdale.

Residents should still remain vigilant as conditions can change and Evacuation Alerts can be re-issued.