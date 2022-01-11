RDCK Seeking Applications for CBT Community Initiatives Funds

Applications are officially open for the Columbia Basin Trust's Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Program.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s Dan Elliot explains that the RDCK is just the administrator:

“It’s their (CBT) program it’s their money…. This year they’ve got $1,486,212 that they’re going to be giving out to all these different projects that can bring additional value to Basin communities.”

“Last year we had 280 applications and 265 of those received funding, and the previous year there was 345 applications and 315 of those received funding. Now they don’t all received the funding they were looking for necessarily, some are obviously going to make some big asks…..” says Elliot.

“Most the projects in general have been some sort of repairs or upgrades or replacements or renewal type projects…. We haven’t had a tone of new initiatives over the last couple of years and that’s most likely COVID related.” he adds.

The deadline to apply is 4:30PM on February 11th.