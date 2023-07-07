RDCK Shifts Engagement Process for Climate Action Efforts

The public engagement process for the Regional District of Central Kootenay's proposed climate action plan has shifted based on resident feedback.

Engagement meetings were postponed earlier and moving forward a mix of both in-person and online opportunities will allow residents to influence the proposed plan.

The four-year guidance plan for climate action would focus on identifying supports to reflect the diverse needs of RDCK residents.

In-person Engagement:

- Dialogue Circles: This August, the RDCK will be reaching out to community members with diverse viewpoints, seeking to learn more about the various issues and concerns being faced by communities.

- Open Houses: Over a two month period between August and October, the RDCK will host 20 Open Houses to engage in thoughtful, constructive dialogue across all 11 Electoral Areas and nine municipalities. These open houses will include panel discussions on key actions pathways such as transportation, land use, food, agriculture, and water.

Online Engagement:

- Starting July 10, the RDCK will host six webinars to learn about pathway actions and the Climate Action project page on our online public engagement platform https://engage.rdck.ca/ will launch July 14.