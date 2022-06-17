RDCK Speaks to Late Freshet Season, RDKB Rescinds Alerts

The Regional District of Central Kootenay remains under a High Streamflow Advisory and says residents can expect this year’s freshet season to be extended to late July.

This citing BC’s Ministry of Forests River Forecast Centre and an above-average snow pack across the province. The West Kootenay region snowpack sits at 215% of normal, the Boundary region snowpack sits at 181% of normal, while the provincial snowpack is at 198%. Typically by this time of year, three quarters of the snowpack would have melted.

Meanwhile, The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded Evacuation Alerts for 10 addresses on Beatrice Street and Division Street in Rural Grand Forks. The RDKB’s EOC is still at Level 1 to monitor conditions and forecasts across the area.