RDCK Speaks to Late Freshet Season, RDKB Rescinds Alerts
The Regional District of Central Kootenay remains under a High Streamflow Advisory and says residents can expect this year’s freshet season to be extended to late July.
This citing BC’s Ministry of Forests River Forecast Centre and an above-average snow pack across the province. The West Kootenay region snowpack sits at 215% of normal, the Boundary region snowpack sits at 181% of normal, while the provincial snowpack is at 198%. Typically by this time of year, three quarters of the snowpack would have melted.
Meanwhile, The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded Evacuation Alerts for 10 addresses on Beatrice Street and Division Street in Rural Grand Forks. The RDKB’s EOC is still at Level 1 to monitor conditions and forecasts across the area.
Boundary Swimmer Debuts at FINA World Swim Championships, plus MuralChristina Laker and Breaststroker Medalist James Dergousoff won the 100 and 200-meter races at this year's Bell Canadian Swimming Trials to qualify for the FINA World Swim Championships in Budapest this Saturday.
Castlegar Approves Grant Applications to Strategic Priorities FundThe Management Plan document aims to seek community-specific solutions to wastewater management through three stages, with stage 1 work already budgeted. The proposed expansion comes facing newer and larger aircrafts that need more space and higher levels of service.
Community Centre Referendum Discussed in Grand Forks Council ChambersThe two referendum questions ask to consider long-term borrowing of up to $16.3-million for the service and spending up to $1.2-million for operating costs.
Community Futures Speaks to New Disaster Planning ToolThe Business Continuity Planning Tool has been tested in group settings for over four years and helps identify hazards, core assets and functions as well as risk mitigation to reduce any negative impacts to business.
RDCK Rescinds Duhamel Creek Evacuation AlertWater levels have reportedly dropped and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded the Flood Watch Advisory to a High Streamflow Advisory for the entire region.
Nelson Crews Respond to Monday Morning Morgan Street BlazeChief Jeff Hebbert tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the property’s primary residence was far back from the roadway and below road-level, so crews made their own attack path over a railing to reach the flame engulfed sauna building.
Kaslo Seeks Feedback on Sidewalk Patio PolicyOne consideration heard on May 24th is whether cafe seating is permitted next to buildings, food and beverage areas, or in parking spaces. The Village is also asking if merchant encroachments should be allowed on the sidewalk and whether permits should be required.
Flood Watch Advisory Issued for West KootenaysThe RDCK says the region-wide Flood Watch is a step above the High Streamflow Advisory issued Sunday and is due to rising snow melt rates and forecasted rain. A High Streamflow Advisory has also been issued for the Boundary Region including the Granby River, West Kettle and Kettle River.
Rossland Council Approves Draft Adverse Weather Policy, Street ClosureThe Policy addresses air quality, thunder and lightning, heavy rain, temperature warnings, weather warnings and more. Another discussion May 16th saw Rossland Council approve a road closure request for seasonal Wednesday Markets.