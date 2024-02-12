RDCK Speaks to New Organics Waste Disposal Sites

It's been a long time coming but the RDCK officially launched three new organics waste disposal sites last month.

Organics disposal sites at Grohman Narrows, Ootischenia and Salmo's Central transfer station are piloting an incentivized cost formula to help residents adjust while protecting the life spans of local land fills.

Residents will save money for appropriately disposing of their organics waste, which will then be transported to regional composting facilities in Salmo and Creston.

Organics Coordinator Matt Morrison says the organics are mixed with clean wood waste at these regional facilities to create class-A compost material:

“…. And that (organic) material decomposes in our actively aerated composting facility. So we maintain our ideal oxygen and moisture levels which allows microbes to decompose this material in an ideal environment and they actually release enough heat to kill any pathogens and bacteria or viruses of concern.”

Morrison explains what materials are accepted:

“We define that as basically anything that is derived from plants or animals with a few exceptions. But we can accept pretty much any cooked food, leftovers, fruits and vegetable scraps, meats and small bones, dairy or grain, basically anything that you would consider food for yourself or animals.”

One tricky item is compostable plastics, which are packaged as being biodegradable but are not actually accepted as they can't be sufficiently broken down by local facilities.

Morrison speaks to the incentivized cost formula being piloted:

“If you bring in organics waste and you have garbage mixed waste, let’s say you have a bag of garbage and a container of organic waste; you can dispose of your container of organics waste for free. You can only do so if it is indeed a container, it’s not a by-weight incentive program.”

The RDCK aims to sell this compost product back into the community once enough supply is built up, with Creston estimated to be ready by spring and the Salmo facility by fall.