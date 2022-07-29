RDCK to Review Kootenay Lake Environmental Development Permit Areas

Kootenay Lake is BC’s fifth largest lake; boasting over 400-square kilometres and is home to diverse fish species and wetlands.

This means it’s important to ensure future development doesn’t negatively impact the sensitive eco-system and so the Regional District of Central Kootenay is reviewing Environmental Development Permit Areas. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDCK Planner Corey Scott to learn more:

“The big reason for having these Development Permit Areas around the lake is really to make sure we know what kinds of sensitive habitat are present in an area before we’re developing near them. So really we can understand what needs to happen in order to limit our impact on that area….”

Scott uses critical white sturgeon habitats along Kootenay Lake as an example; fish stocks are managed provincially but the RDCK needs to protect their habitat. The Regional District has four Electoral Areas on Kootenay Lake but Area-F does not yet have an EDPA.

“The most recent inventory results from last year’s work that was done along the lake showed that 37% of the lake was not in the natural state, so observing some level of disturbance….” says Scott

He says the project timeline is evolving but residents can expect to hear more in the near future:

“We are planning on having public information sessions later on this summer and then we’ll begin the process of really pinning down some revised guidelines for development and putting forward a recommendation probably into the fall and then early into winter.”

Work to review Environmental Development Permit Areas is also raising a reminder for anyone out there with questions on shoreline properties.

Scott says the RDCK developed the Resource for Kootenay Lake Living about a year ago:

“It’s been around for about a year, year and a half, and any time folks come in with a shoreline property question or realtors come in with questions about shoreline property we sort of hand it out to them. But we really want to spread awareness of that document…. For a lot of folks that are keenly interested in the shoreline and a healthy Kootenay Lake it can provide that first step in getting that information.”

The document can be found online or picked up at RDCK offices.