RDCK Urges Residents to Prepare for High Waters
The Regional District of Central Kootenay is encouraging residents to prepare for more high waters.
This afternoon’s release says unseasonably hot weather across BC’s southern interior means the risk of flooding across the region is continuously increasing.
The Slocan River is listed under a Flood Watch by BC’s River Forecast Centre and all other areas of the RDCK are under a High Streamflow Advisory.
The Regional District explains that snowmelt rates have increased flow rates in rivers and creeks over the past several days and water levels should continue to rise through this May long weekend.
This same conditions are also impacting Kootenay lake levels and FortisBC announced earlier this week that lake levels could increase by as much as five feet within the next two weeks.
