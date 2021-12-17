RDCK Welcomes Improved Cellular Service From Rogers

The RDCK says Rogers Communications is helping expand Pass Creek and Crescent Valley cellular Service.

Area H Director Walter Popoff says discussions have led to Rogers fully funding the build of two new cell towers, committing up to $2 million:

“….One at (the) Pass Creek area and one in the Crescent Valley area. The Crescent Valley tower I’d like (it) placed in such a location where we can get maximum coverage; especially up the Slocan Valley.”

Popoff calls the 2013 Lemon Creek Fuel Spill Case a final straw:

“The driver took a wrong turn and went up the wrong road and the truck fell into Lemon Creek and it resulted in a spill…. If he had cell service he could have contacted our emergency services right away and we would have been able to stop the fuel spill right at the mouth of Lemon Creek.”

That isn’t the only safety concern brought on by a lack of cellular service:

“Local RCMP definitely would like cell service…. Our fire halls would consider this a…. viable service that they will rely on and Ambulance Services, health services, there are many services that relate to health and safety that will definitely make use of the service provided.”

Popoff says discussions have been ongoing for some time and roadblocks had to be cleared, but he looks forward to improving cell service all across the RDCK. Rogers covering the costs frees up RDCK funds to go towards completing energy upgrades and potential childcare services at the Pass Creek Community Hall.