RDKB Activates EOC Facing High Stream Flow Advisory

Yesterday's freshet update, June 2nd from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, covers a High Stream Flow Advisory and activation of the RDKB’s Emergency Operations Centre.

Sandbagging stations are popping up in each community citing a delayed snow melt, pockets of intense rain predicted for the Boundary this Sunday and Monday and a risk of storms.

RDKB Manager of Emergency Programs and EOC Director Mark Stephens tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that Environment Canada and River Centre forecasts are subject to change, but still worth preparing for:

“There could be increased precipitation in the Boundary region of the RDKB so that’s kinda [sic] from Christina Lake, Grand Forks over to Rock Creek, Big White and up the Christina Valley. So we’re carefully watching what they produce to determine where and how much rain could fall in those areas.”

“We started getting some of our sandbag stations out so sandbag stations will be deployed across the Boundary. There will be two at Grand Forks, one at the airport and one at the arena, in Midway at Public Works, in Rock Creek at the Visitor’s Centre and then one in West Bridge. We will stock those with sand and sandbags and make sure that people are able to fill them if they wish to.”

Stephens reminds residents to check-in with the Voyent Alert! Emergency Notification System ahead of time:

“It allows us to reach more rural areas within the RDKB…. We do have fairly good uptake of the product in the Boundary (but) I would ask that people log-in to the system and make sure they are registered and all information is updated, in case something has changed or maybe they’ve changed devices since they registered.”

Residents are also reminded to keep away from waterways and start gathering a grab-and-go bag just in case.