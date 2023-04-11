RDKB Activates EOC to Level 1, Christina Lake Mudslide Closes Highway

Heavy rainfall has forced the RDKB to activate its Regional Emergency Operations Centre to level one.

This to support the Village of Fruitvale and Warfield's Public Works Departments amid washouts and high waters on Trail and Beaver Creek.

The high water is expected to remain for a couple of days and Creekside Park and the footbridge are closed until further notice.

“Safety fencing has been erected around the affected areas in Fruitvale and Warfield but we ask the public to stay away from swollen river banks, especially with pets and children. As the seasons and weather conditions change, the water’s edge is not a safe place to be.” says RDKB Emergency Manager and EOC Director Mark Stephens

Residents are encouraged to regularly monitor the RDKB’s website and social feeds for the latest emergency news, weather forecasts and alerts.

On the other side of the Paulson Pass, a mudslide near the Christina Lake rest area has closed Highway Three.

The Slide was first reported on Facebook around 3PM and is now listed on DriveBC just east of town.