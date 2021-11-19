RDKB Announces Temporary Recycling Changes
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is announcing temporary changes to recycling while transportation routes are impacted by recent weather damage.
Recycle BC Blue Box Programs will not be accepting segregated glass starting Monday, November 22nd, for residents of Fruitvale, Montrose, Trail, Warfield, Rossland and portions of Electoral Areas A and B.
The Recycle BC Depot Program for residents in Christina Lake, Greenwood and Rock Creek (West Boundary) will no longer accept glass or foam.
Lastly, the McKelvey Creek Landfill will no longer accept foam, glass, plastic bags and overwrap, or other flexible plastic packaging.
The RDKB will update the public when information is available.
