RDKB Chair Speaks to Expanded Garbage Collection Service

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is taking on garbage collection services in Trail, Rossland, Warfield and Fruitvale starting this year.

Implementation goes October 1st to allow for dual collection of garbage and food waste, reduce green house gas emissions and target the diversion of food waste and kitchen scraps in the McKelvey Creek Wasteshed.

Board Chair Linda Worley explains what residents can expect:

“There will be garbage tags that will be required to be purchased and those will be purchased through the Regional District or through their local government office. They will be three dollars each and they will allow for pickup of garbage to a maximum of 50 pounds.”

Chair Worley explains that residents are being eased in ahead of the implementation date:

“Between now and the end of September we will be doing education and we will be letting people know how to work the program, what you can put into your food waste green bin and all the information about your new garbage bins. All the information will be delivered to your home before that time.”

“This does not preclude a person from having backyard composting where they prepare their soil for the garden for the next year. This is for those items such as meat, bones, grease and other food waste that you shouldn’t put into your backyard composter. This will give you a chance to alleviate the amount of garbage going into the landfill and preserve our landfill’s life for a longer period.”

“We are excited to move closer to the launch of this program, which will enable us to become a carbon-neutral local government…. We expect to see an annual average reduction of green house gas emissions of 2,225 tC02e resulting from the diversion of 877 to 1,451 metric tonnes of food waste. This equates to 495 cars driven for one year.” adds the RDKB Board Chair

Up to 38% of landfill waste is compostable organics.