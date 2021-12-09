RDKB Chair Speaks to Green Bin Program Expansion

The green bin curbside collection program has been in place for 5900 Boundary households for years; now West Kootenay residents get to take part.

Eight-thousand additional Regional District of Kootenay Boundary households will make the switch next year thanks to over $700,000 in Clean BC grant funding. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with RDKB Board Chair Linda Worley this week following the announcement.

“We’re very grateful for that funding. The grant pays for two thirds of our project costs. The total project cost is $1.1 million (and) the remaining one third will be paid through reserve funds.” says Chair Worley.

Funding will allow the program to include Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Electoral Areas A and B. There is also separate work integral to this project being funded independently.

“We plan to complete a separate upgrade project at the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill in 2022. The upgrades to the landfill will allow it to serve (as) a transfer station for organics materials. The upgrade project will be funded separately and will need voter assent through an alternative process and this alternative approval process… is to allow long-term borrowing and this alleviates the burden on the taxpayer over a longer period of time.” adds Worley.

“Part of being able to compost organics on the larger scale is finding a place to process the material; that’s been the stumbling block and fortunately we’ve partnered with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. They are building a composting facility at the Central Landfill near Salmo in the RDCK.” Worley tells Bounce News.

The Board Chair adds plans for the Boundary region began roughly eight years ago, with plans to expand to the West Kootenays taking up roughly half that time. More details on upgrades to the McKelvey Creek Regional Landfill and the AAP will be made available early next year.