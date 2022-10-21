RDKB Drafts Letter on Proposed Electoral Boundary Changes

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has drafted a letter for discussion this upcoming Wednesday, October 26th, regarding a proposal to bring Christina Lake under the West Kootenay.

Other proposed changes through The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission include renaming the Nelson-Creston riding to Kootenay Central and moving Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton to Kootenay Central.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Andison explains that electoral boundaries for provincial ridings have been reviewed by The Commission over the past several months:

“… And have now submitted for public comment, their preliminary report which includes, in our Regional District the most significant change…. Which would be adjusting the boundary between the West Kootenays and Boundary-Similkameen ridings to include Christina Lake in the West Kootenay.”

Area C (Christina Lake) Director Grace McGregor re-iterated a public comment she had posted on Facebook:

“…. Are you aware that changing us to the other side of the Paulson, once again would get Christina Lake lost in the Kootenays and at one point we were part of the West Kootenay? Are you just worried that the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary may end up with an MLA who is currently in power as we have different sides and at one time one side was NDP (and) the other was liberal…?”

Outgoing Area D (Rural Grand Forks) Director Danna O-Donnell speaks to how this impacts the Interior Electoral Districts as a whole:

“I’m very concerned about this Boundary change, not just because you know we’d be losing Christina Lake over to the Kootenays, but the change is proposed to go right through the centre of Area D. So half of Area D would now be in the Kootenays and half would be in (with) the Okanagan and that just doesn’t make sense to me at all….”

The Director for Area C adds that she doesn't believe the province understands the region or how it would impact communities. McGregor was also critical of the province's approach: proposing the changes so close to an election with only a month to provide feedback and how residents might blame local elected officials for a lack of consultation.