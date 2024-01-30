RDKB HomeSmart Program Launches, Offers Free Home Retrofit Guidance

The RDKB has launched a free home retrofit guidance service to help simplify the process of making energy efficient and resilient home improvements.

Senior Energy Specialist Freya Phillips says the program, RDKB HomeSmart, comes from public survey feedback received regarding the RDKB's Climate Action Plan:

“We asked residents what the RDKB could do and should prioritize to help them prepare for a changing climate but also reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. Our top response was to really develop and deliver programs that will help residents reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and also become more resilient.”

Phillips says the free program is designed support a streamlined journey towards a more sustainable and comfortable living environment:

Retrofits can range from high-end upgrades to more simple changes:

“Some of the quick easy ones are things like air sealing for making your home less drafty and making it more comfortable. Things like insulation whether that’s in your wall, your attic or roofing area. There’s also great window and door upgrades that can help.”

Find more details and register online.