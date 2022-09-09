RDKB Hosts Open House on GF Community Centre Project

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is hosting a Community Open House on September 19th discussing October's Referendum on the Grand Forks Community Centre project.

The event runs from 4PM through 7PM that Monday at the Grand Forks Aquatic Centre; adjacent from the site of the proposed one-storey development at Hwy-3 on 19th Street.

RDKB General Manager of Operations James Chandler tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that it's fitting that the pool, arena and other amenities are already stationed there:

“If it was wholly independent in addition to having a reception for an aquatic centre so to speak, we would need a separate one for a community centre. So by this way we’re creating a common public entrance and then you’re going to have the choice of facilities to move to.”

Chandler adds while taxes would impacted by the estimated $16-million build; pursuit of grants should cushion the blow:

“That’s the primary objective, is to pursue infrastructure funding through the province to support the costs of this facility and I think that’s a big part of the next steps if we do move forward. That will all lead to lowering that capital cost.”

The General Manager explains that the project has sat for some years since pre-pandemic talks, but October's Referendum will be a test of time:

“It goes back to the public to really ultimately vote on their interests to move forwards with the project. But we’re hopeful and certainly when we did the planning and design a couple of years ago, there was a big interest and following in the community.”

The proposed 13,000-square foot build is set to feature a 250-person Community Hall, commercial kitchen, washrooms and café. The September 19th Open House covers proposed construction, funding avenues and much more.