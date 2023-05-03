RDKB Issues Evacuation Alerts, RDCK on Flood Watch

(Image provided by the RDKB: Evacuation Alert map for Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks)

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is officially on Flood Watch, joining the Boundary Region of the RDKB.

The BC River Forecast Centre’s decision comes as river and creek levels across the Central Kootenay region are rising and might exceed the banks in some areas.

This due to hot temperatures continuing this week, snowmelt runoff anticipated to rise, and between 30mm and 60mm of rain forecasted for some areas starting Friday.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary’s Emergency Operations Centre has now issued Evacuation Alerts for South Johnson Flats and Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks, Area D.

Click here to find a full list of addresses and a map of the impacted area.

The Evacuation Alert aims to prepare residents to evacuate before and in case it becomes necessary. This is different from an Evacuation Order and as much notice will be given in advance as possible.

The public is reminded stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks and potentially unstable riverbanks, plus they can also report any woody debris and log jams that have been mobilised during the high-streamflow period to FrontCounter BC.

Click here to sign up for emergency notifications through Voyent Alert!