RDKB Urges Action in Opposing Federal Boundary Changes

(Image provided by RDKB)

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is urging residents to make their voices in heard in face of proposed Federal Electoral District Boundary changes.

Board Chair Linda Worley says the news came out of the blue:

“The original proposal was not to include any exclusions or “carving-out” of any part of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and this meeting held in Cranbrook way back a year and a half ago, there was nothing that was going to be touching our Regional District. So just over a week ago Richard Cannings contacted us and he’d got notification and he sent us a map showing they had carved out two large sections of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and put them in a different Federal Electoral Area.”

BC’s Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission plans to remove all of the Beaver Valley, including Electoral Area A and the Villages of Montrose and Fruitvale and join it with the riding in the East Kootenay/Rockies Region to form a reconfigured Federal Electoral District of Columbia–Kootenay-Southern Rockies.

“They’ve carved out part of Area E which is everything south of Beaverdell all the way up to and including Big White…. And they’ve put it in with Kelowna….. It’s a different social and cultural way of living and when you look at the Beaver Valley and they’ve put it in the East Kootenay Rockies section for Federal Electoral Boundaries. What that does is it takes that portion and puts it in an area that is completely different, has a different MP that is so far removed from what our issues are (and) what lobbying we do as a group, which is very effective to have the numbers (and) have the whole Regional District of Kootenay Boundary lobbying for something.” adds the Chair of the RDKB Board

Worley explains how residents can make their voices heard:

“We haven’t got much time to organize this. What we’ve done is put out on our Regional District website asking folks to write a short email to Richard Cannings, just stating whether you are for or against it…. We’ve asked our municipalities within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and our five Electoral Area Directors to also please take the time to please write to Richard Cannings so he can go armed with letters.”

The deadline is March 6th and written objections will go to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.