Red Mountain Racers Eye Clubhouse Following Provincial Funding
A new clubhouse for the Red Mountain Racers is back on the front burner with a provincial cash infusion of $700,000.
Past President Linda Schulze tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom it will make the mountain even more attractive for the many competitors who take part in zone and provincial events:
“We have a consistent race slope and we have a strong field of volunteers that manages these races and we have a super fun hill when the race is over.”
“Red Mountain Racers have been without a clubhouse for years and as a member of the board we’ve been talking for years about how we can make a new clubhouse happen.” she adds
“We have still got this strong sense of a club atmosphere, and having a clubhouse that will incorporate a timing building and a race office is just going to really enhance the quality of our club.”
Shulze says club membership has continued to grow. She also feels the timing is perfect with Trail and Rossland hosting the 2026 BC Winter Games.
-
KBRFR Calls Monday Brush Fire SuspiciousKootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says the blaze at Highway-3B and Mcbride Street appears to be suspicious in nature.
-
Nelson Fire Responds to Dental Business BlazeFlames were visible in the front office and were extinguished shortly after 1:30AM, but the business still suffered heavy smoke, heat and fire damage. The blaze appears to have originated in that office area but the cause remains under investigation.
-
TUP, Abandoned Property Policy, more Covered by Grand Forks CouncilMore action from Monday’s City Council meetings saw a draft Abandoned Property and Shelters Policy presented for feedback and review.
-
Nelson Council Ponders Halted Library UpgradesThe Library Board's minutes speak to a proposed Thought Exchange process regarding a new facility and Mayor John Dooley wondered whether the board was looking at a new design or the original one.
-
Castlegar City Council Gets Ball Rolling in OCP, Zoning Bylaw ReviewsCouncil has now directed staff to issue a Request for Proposals for the reviews, which were initially outlined in the City's 2019-2023 Strategic Plan to enable strategic objective incorporation, avoidance of duplication of effort and more.
-
Rossland Council Gets Ball Rolling on Remuneration and moreFirst up for February 7th: first reading is out of the way for Council's Remuneration Bylaw.
-
Kaslo Council Votes to Write to PHO on Health MandatesStaff was directed to review the petition before it returned to Council Chambers on February 8th, which found that people on both sides of the issue reside in Kaslo.
-
BC Announces Easing of COVID-19 Health RestrictionsCOVID-19 related health measures such as the BC Vaccine Card, indoor masking requirements and COVID-19 safety plans are still required for now, but capacity limits are lifting for restaurants, fitness centres, sporting events and more starting Thursday.
-
Rossland Approves Bear Smart Advisory Task Force Terms of ReferenceThe Task Force will assist the City in steps to achieve the Ministry of Environment's Bear Smart Community designation.