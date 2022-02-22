Red Mountain Racers Eye Clubhouse Following Provincial Funding

A new clubhouse for the Red Mountain Racers is back on the front burner with a provincial cash infusion of $700,000.

Past President Linda Schulze tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom it will make the mountain even more attractive for the many competitors who take part in zone and provincial events:

“We have a consistent race slope and we have a strong field of volunteers that manages these races and we have a super fun hill when the race is over.”

“Red Mountain Racers have been without a clubhouse for years and as a member of the board we’ve been talking for years about how we can make a new clubhouse happen.” she adds

“We have still got this strong sense of a club atmosphere, and having a clubhouse that will incorporate a timing building and a race office is just going to really enhance the quality of our club.”

Shulze says club membership has continued to grow. She also feels the timing is perfect with Trail and Rossland hosting the 2026 BC Winter Games.