Regional Climate Collaboration Discussed in Nelson Council Chambers

A suggestion last month made by a Nelson City Councillor to collaborate regionally on climate infrastructure projects was seemingly positively received.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg says electric travel across the Kootenays is just one idea, adding in-person meetings with surrounding local governments, like the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Government’s convention, could be an opportunity to lock-down grant funding announced with the province’s new Clean BC plan:

“…. I think electrification is pretty interesting because if we can create a really viable, better, electric transportation network between our communities we become a better, stronger draw. But there’s other things like that….”

Mayor John Dooley says he might be on to something:

“….You know, a conference that was detaching itself from what The Premier announced yesterday and just the work that we’re doing with Nelson Next and the EcoSave Program. Because you have…. Columbia Basin Trust that’s very much engaged, BC Hydro, Fortis….”

Mayor Dooley adds a report to Council a few years ago surveying road capacity between Nelson, Castlegar and Trail, perfectly exemplifies the potential for electric transportation:

“….The volumes are almost the same going between all of them in the mornings and evenings, and you‘d almost think that 50 mile corridor is ideally set for electric cars…. You know there’s people driving back and forth from all those communities and you can just see in ten years….”

The discussion came up as part of The Nelson Chamber of Commerce's Business Community Update to Council on October 26th. The Chamber's Executive Director was also supportive of Logtenberg's suggestion.