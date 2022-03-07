Remuneration Talks Kick-Off in Castlegar, Committee Members Proposed
Remuneration Bylaws are generally reviewed ahead of local elections and Castlegar City Council has already got the ball rolling.
Council’s last Committee of the Whole meeting, February 22nd, saw members mull over proposed participants of a Remuneration Review Select Committee. Council’s approval is set for later today, March 7th. The Committee will review stipends, indemnities, expense allowances, per diems and travel expenses paid to members of Council with a report to be presented by July.
Councillor Sue-Heaton Sherstobitoff was pleased with the team:
“This is a standard thing we do every time before election so the next group ahead of us or whatever…. I think these are good candidates for the review. It’s always good to have somebody who’s had past municipal service and we have two of them….”
Mayor Kirk Duff was surprised to see his name listed:
“I’ve read this agenda like three times; it’s the first time I’ve noticed that my name was on this committee. Is that actually supposed to be that way? I thought it was supposed to be…. non-elected persons….”
City staff explains the Select Committee requires that at least on member of Council acts as a liaison between parties. These Committees have been appointed since 2008. Click here to read about remuneration talks over in Rossland.
