REN Energy Secures More Land Near Fruitvale
(Image provided by rencorp.ca)
With REN Energy International's impending Renewable Natural Gas project drawing near, more land has been purchased near Fruitvale.
REN has acquired the final piece of the puzzle needed to redevelop the lands with Renewable Natural Gas production plants. The 14.5 acres of industrial land was formerly owned by ATCO and will house phase two of the project. REN's plants across BC will meet 25% of Clean BC's Renewable Natural Gas mandate by 2025 and their goal is to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030.
Work aims to provide local employment opportunities and boost economic development in the Fruitvale area.
