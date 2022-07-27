Rising Temperatures see Cooling Centres Open Across Kootenays

Temperatures are sizzling and Cooling Centre operations are consequently popping up across the Kootenays.

Castlegar's Cooling Spaces are open 11AM through 7PM through to Saturday at the New Life Church, Kinnaird Church of God and Way Out Shelter.

Nelson Cooling Centres are available until at least Friday but may be extended. Operations run Noon through 8PM at the Curling Club and 12:30PM through 8PM at the Nelson Cares Hub. Nelson’s Salvation Army is also operating as a Cooling Centre today from 3PM to 8PM, Thursday and Friday from 1PM to 8PM and Saturday from 2PM to 8PM.

Grand Forks residents can escape the heat at both the Public Library and Legion from noon through 4PM daily.

The Creston Fire Hall has a public cooling tent set-up from 8 to 4:30PM daily.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will update this story as more Cooling Centre operations are announced.