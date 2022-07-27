Rising Temperatures see Cooling Centres Open Across Kootenays
Temperatures are sizzling and Cooling Centre operations are consequently popping up across the Kootenays.
Castlegar's Cooling Spaces are open 11AM through 7PM through to Saturday at the New Life Church, Kinnaird Church of God and Way Out Shelter.
Nelson Cooling Centres are available until at least Friday but may be extended. Operations run Noon through 8PM at the Curling Club and 12:30PM through 8PM at the Nelson Cares Hub. Nelson’s Salvation Army is also operating as a Cooling Centre today from 3PM to 8PM, Thursday and Friday from 1PM to 8PM and Saturday from 2PM to 8PM.
Grand Forks residents can escape the heat at both the Public Library and Legion from noon through 4PM daily.
The Creston Fire Hall has a public cooling tent set-up from 8 to 4:30PM daily.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom will update this story as more Cooling Centre operations are announced.
-
Highway 3 Re-Opens Following Fatal MVI near CastlegarEmergency services were called shortly after 5AM, July 26th, where police report that the pickup truck appears to have encountered and struck an elk on the highway and subsequently veered into the path of an oncoming transport truck.
-
Castlegar Airport Sees 96% Reliability Through JuneLoad capacities between the Vancouver and Calgary flights are fairly similar. Air Canada has singled that they are bumping up Calgary to six times a week as of August 1st.
-
City of Castlegar Awards Outgoing Emergency Social Services DirectorDeb Chmara's over 54 years experience with the Red Cross has also seen her help in places like Albania, Sri Lanka and Israel. This saw the City award her a framed Jim Lawrence picture of a bear standing with a camera at last week’s Regular Meeting of Council.
-
Complaint Filed Against Community-Industry Response Group on May RaidA formal complaint to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission yesterday, July 21st, by the BC Civil Liberties Association and six other groups is targeted at the RCMP's Community Industry Response Group.
-
Castlegar Council Considers Shelter TUP, Hears From BC Housing, moreCity Staff says the 1660 Columbia Avenue location isn't ideal, but feedback gathered from a July 11th meeting between the City, business community and Castlegar and District Community Services Society aims to make the best out of the situation.
-
Dozens Flock to Support Argenta Logging Protestors in NelsonThe application to crown counsel is currently under review and a decision is expected sometime in late August or September.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Parking ChangesOne of six changes is reducing a $10,000 cash in-lieu fee in place of providing off-street parking to just $3000; aiming to increase usage of the mechanism over time for property owners and increase financial contributions to the City’s Active Transportation Reserve Fund.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Mural Decommissioning PlansPolicy introduced last Tuesday, July 12th, addresses decommissioning of murals through initial maintenance agreements between artists and property owners. Agreements navigate costs, removal, life-spans and more when murals are initially commissioned.
-
Grand Forks Council Mulls Zoning Amendments for Sculpture, Cat ShelterAn Earth Lodge and Sculpture at the confluence of the Kettle and Granby Rivers has been in talks for years but ongoing flood mitigation work adds the extra step to the installation process. The sculpture will depict a Shining Raven Woman.