Rossland Approves Bear Smart Advisory Task Force Terms of Reference
Last week, February, 7th, saw Rossland City Council approve Terms of Reference for the newly established Bear Smart Community Advisory Taskforce.
The Task Force will assist the City in steps to achieve the Ministry of Environment's Bear Smart Community designation. The Kootenay’s own Castlegar and New Denver are already amongst the ten officially designated communities across BC.
“They’re going to be focusing on a lot of education in the community, particularly targeted this spring at new residents and people who are visitors…. Get a plan together so people who maybe aren’t accustomed to living in bear country will kind of know how it’s done here and keep the people and the wildlife safe.” explains Mayor Kathy Moore.
The Task Force will provide a forum for coordinating information, community responses and outreach. The group will also help maintain best local practices for minimizing human-bear conflicts. Funds have also been allocated in the financial plan to complete a Bear Hazard Assessment this year, which is also necessary for Bear Smart designation.
-
City of Nelson Seeks Input on Farmers Market LocationThe Markets have been held at Cottonwood Falls Park and Baker Street, but a Thought Exchange online survey hopes to narrow down the community's favorite.
-
Castlegar Council Approves Housing Partners Ahead of RedevelopmentThe City and Columbia Basin Trust jointly purchased those properties last year and an expression of interest favored aboriginally owned and operated Steel River Group and non-profit housing provider Lu-ma Native Housing Society.
-
Nelson Council Approves Grant Application for Storm System UpgradesOne Councillor this week inquired about how the City is identifying natural asset opportunities for storm water, sewage, transportation routes and other sectors.
-
Nelson Council Votes in Welcome Sign Design CompetitionCommunity voting narrowed submissions down to four from the 30 original participants. Options A and B take the lead respectively with Option A landing roughly 1500 of the 3800 community votes.
-
Castlegar Council Talks Air Canada Flights, New Plow PurchaseMonday’s meetings saw Castlegar City Council approve the purchase of new airport runway snow removal equipment valued at $437,000.
-
Capitol Theatre Seeks Boost to Annual City FundingOperating expenses have ranged from $64,000 to $72,000 over the last five years but are expected to rise to $80,000
-
January Snow Surveyed in SEFC Climate ReportWhile 70% of last month's total snowfall fell within the first seven days, the month’s total precipitation was perfectly average, within 1% of normal. Total rainfall was just 34% of normal and total snowfall at 139%.
-
KAST Turns Gamers into Coders Through Minecraft EDU Camp SeriesThe Association's GLOWS Youth Program has launched a Minecraft EDU Camp Series and classes are filling up fast.
-
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on Economic Development PartnershipThe group launched in 2005 to jointly pursue economic development opportunities and partners with The Chamber, Community Futures, RDCK areas E and F and The City of Nelson.