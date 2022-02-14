Rossland Approves Bear Smart Advisory Task Force Terms of Reference

Last week, February, 7th, saw Rossland City Council approve Terms of Reference for the newly established Bear Smart Community Advisory Taskforce.

The Task Force will assist the City in steps to achieve the Ministry of Environment's Bear Smart Community designation. The Kootenay’s own Castlegar and New Denver are already amongst the ten officially designated communities across BC.

“They’re going to be focusing on a lot of education in the community, particularly targeted this spring at new residents and people who are visitors…. Get a plan together so people who maybe aren’t accustomed to living in bear country will kind of know how it’s done here and keep the people and the wildlife safe.” explains Mayor Kathy Moore.

The Task Force will provide a forum for coordinating information, community responses and outreach. The group will also help maintain best local practices for minimizing human-bear conflicts. Funds have also been allocated in the financial plan to complete a Bear Hazard Assessment this year, which is also necessary for Bear Smart designation.