Rossland City Council Hears Update from Bear Smart Task Force

The City Rossland still hopes to land on BC's list of Bear-Smart communities and City Council heard from the Bear Smart Task Force this Monday, August 8th.

Mayor Kathy Moore tells Bounce Radio News that bears being euthanized locally exemplifies a need for better bylaw enforcement:

“We do have bylaws we just need to enforce them a little more robustly....”

“....In Rossland 12 bears were destroyed last year and that is 10% of all the bears that were destroyed in the West Kootenays last year; so clearly we’re doing something wrong…. If humans were really better about how they store their garbage before garbage day, on garbage day, you know we could probably cut down a lot of the events that happen.” adds Mayor Moore

Increased communal-bin usage is seeing less bears breaking into garbage, but late garbage pick-ups in higher-activity areas remain a problem. Suggested actions include undertaking communal compost bins for organics, allocating more bear resistant bins in areas with higher bear activity, an adapted garbage pick-up route and a loan program for countertop composters.