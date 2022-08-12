Rossland City Council Hears Update from Bear Smart Task Force
The City Rossland still hopes to land on BC's list of Bear-Smart communities and City Council heard from the Bear Smart Task Force this Monday, August 8th.
Mayor Kathy Moore tells Bounce Radio News that bears being euthanized locally exemplifies a need for better bylaw enforcement:
“We do have bylaws we just need to enforce them a little more robustly....”
“....In Rossland 12 bears were destroyed last year and that is 10% of all the bears that were destroyed in the West Kootenays last year; so clearly we’re doing something wrong…. If humans were really better about how they store their garbage before garbage day, on garbage day, you know we could probably cut down a lot of the events that happen.” adds Mayor Moore
Increased communal-bin usage is seeing less bears breaking into garbage, but late garbage pick-ups in higher-activity areas remain a problem. Suggested actions include undertaking communal compost bins for organics, allocating more bear resistant bins in areas with higher bear activity, an adapted garbage pick-up route and a loan program for countertop composters.
-
Nelson City Council Approves Cube 2.0 LocationThe Association has long sought an Olympic caliber indoor climbing facility in Nelson and the Cube 2.0 will be just a short distance from their current 10th Street Selkirk College location at 820-Tenth Street
-
Christina Lake Fundraiser Aims to be Canada's Longest Open Water SwimImpacted local charities are Christina Lake's Stewardship Society, Firefighters Society and Artisans Society. Other organizations being fundraised for are the BC Breast Cancer Society and CureSPG50; a charity for an Ultra-Rare Neurodegenerative disease.
-
BC Wildfire Update, Information Session, Area Restrictions, moreCurrent wildfire activity is expected to continue through the second half of the summer, with 20 active blazes currently listed across the Southeast Fire Centre including two fires of note.
-
Thursday Campfire Ban, Update on Briggs Creek BlazeTomorrow's campfire ban is in addition to category two and three burning bans implemented earlier.
-
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.
-
Nelson Council Receives Presentation on Shoreline Housing ProposalPhase-One includes 24 townhouses, four garden home units and 96 parking spaces. Roughly 80 additional units are proposed in Phase-Two's split-Condominium.
-
RDCK to Review Kootenay Lake Environmental Development Permit AreasWork to review Environmental Development Permit Areas is also raising a reminder for anyone out there with questions on shoreline properties.
-
Castlegar CAO Awarded Certificates in Local GovernmentThe Chief Administrative Officer has held various titles during his over 18-year tenure, including Engineering Technician and Director of Transportation and Civic Works.
-
Castlegar Council Briefed on Happipad Housing InitiativeHappipad links hosts and renters and covers everything from background checks, monthly check-ins and meetings, to contracts, revenue share options, cost plans and more.