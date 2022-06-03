Rossland Council Approves Draft Adverse Weather Policy, Street Closure

Rossland City Council approved a draft policy last month, May 16th, for Recreation Facilities and Programs in Adverse Weather and Severe Climatic Conditions.

This allows staff to react to provincial health warnings on recreating as adverse weather is becoming increasingly common.

Mayor Kathy Moore explains:

“It’s unfortunate that we’re in a position that we have to do this, but clearly our reality is that dramatic weather is affecting us…. We just need to have sort of guidelines around you know; at what point do we cancel our programs and close our facilities? So we try to organize that in a more systematic way; that’s what that policy is meant to do.”

The Policy addresses air quality, thunder and lightning, heavy rain, temperature warnings, weather warnings and more. Another discussion May 16th saw Rossland Council approve a road closure request for seasonal Wednesday Markets.

Mayor Moore says Queen Street will close between Columbia Avenue and the lane behind City Hall:

“We’re very excited to have the market get up and running again, it will be every Wednesday from 2 to 5 starting in mid-June….”

Rossland City Council is back in action Monday, June 6th, and the Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.