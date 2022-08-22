Rossland Council Approves Funding Childcare Study

This month, August 8th, saw Rossland City Council approve allocating $15,000 towards a Childcare Feasibility Study.

Staff's report says 350 spots would be considered reasonable, supporting 50% of Rossland’s estimated 700 children, but there are currently only 100 spots available.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore to learn more:

“Rossland has been a growing community and a lot of our growth has come with very young families and we have an unmet need for childcare spaces. But in order to sort of move forward with it we’re hiring a consultant to look at the issue… Really get it laid out and then suggest some solutions…. A report like this will give us ammunition to you know, get grants or invite other childcare providers to come and set-up shop when they see what the need is, so that’s moving forward in a good way.”

The study is set to survey Rossland families' childcare needs, employer's perspectives as to childcare availability impacts, review current options and much more. Daycare, Housing and Internet sub-taskforces were launched in Rossland following a December 2021 discussion with the Economic Development Task Force.

Staff's report calls this a gender issue since women tend to have their work more affected by a lack of effective day care.