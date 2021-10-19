Rossland Council Approves Steps Toward Bear Smart Status

Rossland City Council has approved next steps forward in the City's goal to obtain provincial Bear Smart status. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore following the October 4th Regular Meeting.

She says a Bear Hazard Assessment needs to be completed as part of the process to join just ten other bear smart communities across BC:

“Which means the community is taking lots of measures to be able to protect itself, it’s citizens, it’s gardens, it’s pets and the wildlife from each other…. This year we’ve had a lot of bear interactions in Rossland and I understand about six of them have actually been destroyed.”

She expects the process to be challenging, but council feels any attempt to reduce bear activity in the area will help:

“We don’t have a bear problem we have a people problem; we have a people behavior problem…. A lot of people in town really aren’t going to want to change their behaviour. You know they don’t want cut down their fruit trees or they don’t want to pick their fruit, or they don’t’ want to discourage bears from coming down or whatever. So there is going to be a challenge certainly even if we did all the things that are recommended by Wildsafe BC…. But I think the majority of Council felt that anything we could do to reduce the number of bear attractions in the community….”

“We probably won’t see any results until really almost a year out because the first thig the Hazard Assessment… you have to get a lot of data about where the bears travel, what their wildlife routes are you know what are the big hazards and then put together a Wildlife Management Plan….”

Other steps in the process will include Developing a Bear-Proof Waste Management System and implementing Bear Smart Bylaws. Rossland City Council formed a Bear Aware Bylaw Advisory Committee in January of 2002 and another community group is also forming to help with this item. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have coverage on yesterday's Rossland City Council Meeting in the days to follow.