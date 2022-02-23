Rossland Council Awards COVID Support Funds to Pottery Society

Yet another local organization is benefiting from COVID-19 Community Support Funds offered by the City of Rossland.

Council set aside $50,000 for one-time grant funding of up to $5000 for both last year and this year. The program had just over $67,000 remaining before a request from The Rossland Community Pottery Society was accepted on February 7th.

“We have about $64,000 I think in it that’s meant for money to help community groups that have suffered the impacts of covid.” Mayor Kathy Moore tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom

“We’ve already given some money out to various groups, but this one for the Pottery Society came in with a request for $2900 and that was approved. Each month we have a new intake of community groups who need some support and we look at the applications and if they meet the criteria we award them some funds up to the maximum of $5000.” she adds

Funding supports the group's rent this year, as well as a $900 honorarium to a Studio Assistant. This as The Society wants someone to work two to three hours per week to keep the studio clean, re-organize, replenish materials and generally catch up on chores that have been behind the last couple years.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more on this week’s Rossland City Council action to follow.