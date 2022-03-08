Rossland Council Considers Amendments for Redstone Proposal

Rossland City Council faced Official Community Plan and Zoning Amendments last week, February 22nd, regarding proposed developments at South Redstone Drive.

With a pending subdivision on the horizon, City Staff recommended the applicant begin construction of a secondary access route and also dedicate a trail connection from Queen Street to the Rubberhead Trail.

Mayor Kathy Moore says council didn’t follow all of staff’s recommendations:

“We basically said that the road will be on Queen Street because that’s the best of the options that were presented; there’s not a lot of good options for a secondary access out of Redstone to tell you the truth but that one through Queens Street will be the most viable…. But one of the questions that council has was whether the trigger of when the developer had to do it made any sense. You know it was set at 100 houses (and) there’s going to be potentially 400 houses in that development…. So we asked our staff to go back and look if that’s really the right trigger, because the Ministry of Transportation had said they didn’t have any concerns with traffic the way it is now…. So Staff is going to go back and look at it and then they’ll come back to us with a recommendation, but in the meantime we’re going ahead with the realignment of the road down in the Redstone proper.”

Council passed third reading as an amended motion, retaining trigger discussions and the requirement of a trail connection from Queen Street to the Rubberhead Trail, but without the secondary access road.