Rossland Council Directs Next Steps on COVID-19 Support Funds

Rossland City Council recently directed staff on next steps in disbursing COVID-19 Community Support Funding.

The City has largely been setting these funds aside for community groups, with funding amounts approved on December 13th. Mayor Kathy Moore tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the program is off to a good start this year, but a second intake is on the horizon:

“We had I think it was six applications and we wanted to do some of it in 2021 and some of it for 2022. So there will be a second opportunity for community groups to apply for more funding until the funding is all used up…. I hope I’m sure 2022 will be the last year that we have to be compensating people for the losses of the pandemic that started in 2020. You know we’re hoping we’ll be able to wrap it all up but there is more money in the fund.…”

“The Rossland Arena Society asked for more money but the limit was $5000 per group, that was the maximum, so we are giving them the maximum $5000 because they’re setting up a water bottle station that will be more sanitary….” adds Mayor Moore.

The Rossland Public Library Association is receiving $4500 towards restarting programming and The Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre is getting $5000 towards upgrading IT equipment. Other recipients are Golden Bear Children's Centre with $3571, The Rossland Gold Fever Follies for $5000 and Seven Summits Learning with $4286.